Govt Employees to get 4 Holidays from 25–28 June; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Government employees are expected to get long holidays on 25–26 June, combined with the weekend on 27–28 June, which may create 4-day long weekend. The anticipated holiday spell already generated excitement among families planning travel and leisure activities.

Pakistanis are expected to get public holidays for 9th and 10th Muharram (Ashura), along with the regular Saturday-Sunday weekend, which could create a four-day consecutive holiday period.

The extended break is expected to provide government workers with a rare opportunity to step away from their hectic routines, spend quality time with family, and embark on short leisure trips. Travel destinations, hotels, and recreational spots could see a surge in visitors as many families are already making plans for the long weekend.

The anticipated holidays are likely to impact the normal functioning of government offices, educational institutions, and several semi-government organizations, where routine operations may remain suspended or limited throughout the break. Some public services could also experience schedule adjustments during this period.

Despite expected slowdown in administrative activities, essential services will remain fully operational. Hospitals, rescue services, law enforcement agencies, and other emergency response departments will continue functioning to ensure uninterrupted public safety and healthcare services.

At the same time, authorities across Pakistan are ramping up preparations for Muharram processions and religious gatherings. Security agencies have been placed on alert, and relevant institutions have been directed to implement comprehensive security measures to maintain peace and order during the observance of Ashura.

While employees look forward to possible four-day respite, officials emphasize that public safety and the smooth conduct of Muharram events remain the government’s top priorities.