Metro Bus Service suspended due to Muharram procession

MULTAN – The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) has announced the suspension of the Multan Metro Bus Service and all connected feeder routes on Monday, June 22, 2026.

According to the authority, the transport service will remain completely closed throughout the day in view of the 6th Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements.

PMTA stated that no partial operations will be carried out during the suspension period.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make alternative travel arrangements to avoid inconvenience.

The Multan Metrobus Service (MMBS) links two major educational and commercial areas through an 18.5-kilometre corridor, connecting Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Terminal as its starting point with Kumharanwala Chowk Terminal as its endpoint.

Processions are held across the country during the holy month of Muharram to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain and their companions.