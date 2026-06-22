French Woman, children rescued from Northwestern Pakistan amid abuse claims

PESHAWAR – A 54-year-old French woman has been rescued by police from house in Bara tehsil of Khyber district amid allegations surfaced that she had been subjected to prolonged domestic abuse and prevented from leaving her home by her Pakistani husband.

The operation was carried out on a tipoff that a foreign national was allegedly being mistreated inside a residence in the area. Acting on the tip-off, law enforcement officials raided the house and took the woman into protective custody.

According to police, the French citizen had married a Pakistani man and had been living in Bara since 2014. Preliminary findings suggest she had allegedly endured abuse for an extended period and faced severe restrictions on her freedom of movement. Authorities also rescued the couple’s four children during the operation and shifted the family to Peshawar to ensure their safety.

خیبر کی تحصیل باڑہ میں مبینہ گھریلو تشدد کا نشانہ بننے والی غیرملکی خاتون کو بازیاب پولیس کے مطابق 18 جون کو موصول ہونے والی اطلاع پر گھر پر چھاپہ مارا، گھر میں مبینہ طور پر غیر ملکی خاتون کو تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا جا رہا تھا، فرانسیسی خاتون نے پاکستانی شہری سے شادی کی تھی۔ 2014… pic.twitter.com/eqnmQrL2Vd — Kamran Ali (@akamran111) June 22, 2026

Officials said the woman expressed a desire to return to France. The case drawn the attention of diplomatic authorities, with Pakistan’s Foreign Office formally informing the French Embassy about the development.

A criminal case has been registered against the husband, while investigations and legal proceedings are continuing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the allegations.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the welfare of foreign spouses living in remote areas and the challenges victims of domestic violence may face in seeking help.