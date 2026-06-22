No More Cash Payments at Passport Offices in Pakistan from July 1

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced that passport offices across Pakistan will stop accepting cash payments from July 1, requiring citizens to pay passport fees exclusively through a QR code-based digital system.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by the Director General of Immigration and Passports, where officials approved a series of measures aimed at modernizing passport services and improving the public experience.

Authorities said the move is designed to increase transparency in financial transactions, streamline fee collection, and reduce delays at passport offices. Alongside the digital payment rollout, officials also plan to introduce new facilities to ease overcrowding and speed up service delivery.

A monitoring mechanism will also be implemented to improve the performance of passport offices nationwide and ensure citizens receive faster and more efficient services.

Officials believe the shift to digital payments will not only make the process more convenient for applicants but also help further modernize Pakistan’s passport issuance system.