SC converts death sentence of convict in 10-year-old girl rape case to life imprisonment

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has converted the death sentence of a convict involved in raping a 10-year-old girl at a school into life imprisonment.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar has issued written verdict, maintaining other penalties including a Rs300,000 fine and six months additional imprisonment.

The court also upheld an order directing compensation of Rs100,000 to the victim under the Anti-Rape Act.

The apex stated that ensuring the protection of female students in educational institutions and on public routes is a fundamental constitutional responsibility of the state.

The court directed all provincial police chiefs and the Islamabad police chief to increase patrolling around schools, colleges and universities and take immediate action on complaints related to harassment of women and children.

The case relates to an incident at a school in a housing colony in Sheikhupura, where a sweeper was accused of assaulting a 10-year-old student. The court noted that medical evidence confirmed injuries and assault, while the absence of semen in a forensic report did not invalidate the case.

The Supreme Court observed that delays in registering the case and attempts by the school administration to conceal the matter could not be used to disadvantage the victim and her widowed mother.

The court also recommended that federal and provincial governments establish modern medico-legal services similar to the Sindh Medical Legal Act 2023.