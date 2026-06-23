7-year-old girl raped and murdered in Sargodha; suspects arrested

SARGODHA – A wave of public outrage and grief swept social media after the alleged rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Sargodha.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the City Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s father under charges of murder and other relevant legal provisions. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and all aspects of the case are being examined.

Police officials said that five suspects have been taken into custody for questioning as investigators work to establish the facts surrounding the incident. A police spokesperson said that those found responsible would be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

Investigators also got CCTV footage showing a child walking toward a local shop shortly before the incident. Based on preliminary findings, police are investigating allegations that a shopkeeper may have been involved in the crime and later fled the area.

The incident generated widespread concern among local residents and renewed calls for stronger child protection measures. Police have urged the public to cooperate with the investigation and provide any information that may assist authorities.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and that there will be zero tolerance in such cases.