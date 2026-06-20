Lahore man, his sister arrested in 14-year-girl rape case

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl after being drugged in an area of Lahore.

The incident took place earlier this week when the suspect and his sister lured the victim to their house when she was going to academy.

The suspect, identified as Daniyal, drugged before raping and also filmed the incident.

Reports said the Daniyal had been threatened to make the video viral on social media.

SP Model Town Asad Ali said a case has been registered against Daniyal and his sister, adding that the gender cell will investigate the case.

Earlier this year, a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while on her way to a beauty parlor in Gujjarpura area of Lahore.

Police said the suspect, identified as Asad, allegedly lured the girl, who is a trainee at the beauty parlor, before committing the crime.

The victim’s father filed a case, and the police acted swiftly to arrest the accused from the China Scheme area.

Police confirmed that legal action is underway and assured the victim’s family that every measure is being taken to ensure justice.