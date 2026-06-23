President Zardari, Pezeshkian stress Dialogue, Regional Peace in High-Level Talks

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on President Asif Ali Zardari, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations and promoting regional peace during a meeting at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

President Pezeshkian, accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and other senior officials, is on his first state visit to Pakistan since the recent regional conflict.

Welcoming Iranian president, Zardari said the visit reflected the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran and demonstrated the two countries’ commitment to standing by each other during difficult times.

Two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional security and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability. Zardari also congratulated Pezeshkian on the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and expressed hope that technical-level negotiations would help pave the way for a durable peace in the region.

Reiterating Pakistan’s position, the president reaffirmed support for Iran’s peace, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity. He said Pakistan has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective means of addressing regional and international challenges and opposed one-sided approaches to complex issues.

Zardari also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to promoting unity within the Muslim Ummah while maintaining strong relations with Gulf countries.

Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s constructive role in supporting peace and dialogue and thanked Islamabad for its support during recent challenging circumstances. He said Iran attaches great importance to its relationship with Pakistan and looks forward to expanding cooperation in political, economic, security and regional affairs.