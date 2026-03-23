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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 23 March 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:25 am | Mar 23, 2026
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold and silver rates remained unchanged in Pakistan due to Eid holidays. The price of gold per tola remained at Rs499,462, while the rate for 10 grams dropped to Rs428,208.

Silver was not spared either. The metal continued its downward slide, with per tola prices falling to 7,734 per tola, and the 10-gram rate slipped to Rs6,587.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price
Gold Per Tola 499,462
Gold 10 Grams 428,208
Silver Per Tola 7,734
Silver 10 Grams 6,587

Gold Rates International

Gold prices drops below Rs500,000 in Pakistan amid global uncertainty

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