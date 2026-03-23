Big Drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan as per Tola Rate falls by Rs43,600

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed the biggest drop in history, sending shockwaves across the market and investors alike on Monday.

Monday’s trading session witnessed gold prices plunge massively, with price per tola falling below the psychological barrier of Rs450,000. The per tola price dropped by Rs43,600, bringing the new rate down to Rs447,762.

Gold priced per 10 grams also suffered a steep fall, recording a decrease of 37,380. As a result, the new price of 10 grams has settled at 383,883.

Gold Rates Today

Category Drop New Price Gold per tola – Rs 43,600 Rs 447,762 Gold per 10 grams – Rs 37,380 Rs 383,883 International gold (per ounce) – $436 $4,250

Over the span of just one month, the domestic gold market has experienced a staggering total decline of 116,100 rupees per tola, showing the scale and intensity of the ongoing downturn.

The global market has mirrored this sharp decline, where gold prices have fallen by $436 dollars. Consequently, the international price per ounce has dropped to $4,250.

Market analysts suggest that such a rapid and steep fall comes amid major volatility in global and local economic conditions, leaving traders and investors closely watching for further developments.