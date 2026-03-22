Iranian military attaché, diplomatic staff expelled from Saudi Arabia over attacks

KARACHI – Saudi Arabian government ordered five members of Iran’s diplomatic mission including military attaché to leave the country within 24 hours after declaring them “persona non grata” amid sharp diplomatic confrontation between the two nations, signaling growing friction across the Gulf.

According to an official statement issued by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision comes in response to what it described as “ongoing and recent Iranian attacks” targeting Saudi Arabia as well as other Gulf states. The ministry strongly condemned these actions, calling them a serious breach of international norms and agreements.

Saudi government made clear that attacks are violation of international treaties, the principles of good neighborliness, and the respect for national sovereignty. It further asserted that such actions also contradict widely recognized Islamic values and principles.

KSA slammed Tehran of repeatedly targeting multiple facets of the Kingdom, including its sovereignty, civilian infrastructure, citizens, economic interests, and diplomatic facilities. The ministry characterized these actions as violations not only of international law but also of established diplomatic frameworks governing interstate relations.

Officials further criticized Iran for what they described as a contradiction between its stated commitment to Islamic values and its alleged actions, stating that Iran “continues to express these principles while failing to adhere to them in practice.”

The expulsion order, requiring the Iranian diplomatic personnel to exit Saudi Arabia within a day, shows severity of the situation and raises concerns about further deterioration in already strained relations between the two regional powers.