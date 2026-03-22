Iran threatens attacks on Middle East Water supplies in response to Energy Strike risks

TEHRAN – A sharp escalation in tensions put critical infrastructure across the Middle East in the crosshairs, as Iran’s military openly threatens to strike energy and desalination facilities amid Israeli-US aggression.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya operational command warned that any attack on the country’s fuel or energy systems would trigger direct attacks toward energy networks, information technology systems, and most alarmingly for desalination plants linked to regional allies as potential targets.

The mention of desalination infrastructure raised particular concern, as many countries in Gulf rely heavily on these facilities for their freshwater supply. Any disruption could have immediate humanitarian and economic consequences, amplifying the stakes far beyond military confrontation.

The warning follows an ultimatum from Donald Trump, who has given Iran 48 hours to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is one of the world’s most important transit routes, and any closure threatens global energy markets.

Trump said that failure to comply would result in the United States launching strikes to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, starting with the largest. His statement marked a significant escalation, directly tying the reopening of the strait to the survival of Iran’s energy infrastructure.

The exchange of threats underscores the growing risk of a broader regional crisis, with essential services — electricity, water supply, and digital systems, now at the center of a rapidly intensifying standoff.