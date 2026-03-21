Trump considers winding down military operation as Iran continues retaliation

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump shared a statement on Truth Social detailing the objectives of US military operations in the Middle East, focusing on Iran.

Trump indicated that the United States is nearing its strategic goals and is considering winding down military efforts in the region.

In his post, Trump outlined five main objectives: completely neutralizing Iran’s missile capabilities, launchers, and related infrastructure; destroying the country’s defense industrial base; eliminating its navy and air force, including anti-aircraft systems; preventing Iran from approaching nuclear capability while maintaining the US’s ability to respond quickly if such a situation arises; and safeguarding key Middle Eastern allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Trump also addressed the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that it should be “guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it,” with the U.S. providing assistance only if requested.

He added that once Iran’s threat is eliminated, such protection should no longer be necessary, describing it as “an easy Military Operation for them.”

The US president concluded by thanking his audience for their attention, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to regional security and the protection of allied nations in the Middle East.

Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles aimed at the US-UK military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing multiple U.S. officials.

Neither missile struck the base, located approximately 4,000 kilometers from Iranian territory. The incident, however, indicates that Tehran may possess missiles with longer ranges than previously assessed.

Reports indicate that one missile failed mid-flight, while the other was intercepted by a missile launched from a U.S. warship, though it remains unclear whether the interception was successful.

The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the report