Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 23 October 2026

Gold prices remained at Rs431,536 on Friday, amid downward trend in international bullion trends. Silver prices also recorded decline, adding to the negative trend in the country’s precious metals market.
Latest Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan
|Category
|Reported Price
|Gold per tola (Pakistan)
|Rs431,536
|Gold per 10 grams (Pakistan)
|Rs369,972
|International gold per ounce
|$4,090
|Silver per tola (Pakistan)
|Rs6,086
|Gold Piece (Lahore)
|Rs428,500 / Rs427,500
|Pathoor (Lahore)
|Rs423,000 / Rs421,000
|22-karat gold (Lahore)
|Rs395,574
|21-karat gold (Lahore)
|Rs377,594
|Gold selling rate (Karachi)
|Rs432,500
|999.0 Tezabi silver (Lahore)
|Rs6,050
|Silver 1-kilogram bar (Lahore)
|Rs6,100
|10-tola silver piece (Lahore)
|Rs6,207
Gold Falls Rs3,000 Per Tola
The latest price movement brought the per-tola gold rate stood at Rs431,536 in Pakistan. The price of 10 grams also recorded a negative change, settling at Rs369,972.
The steady trend has put the spotlight on the country’s bullion market, where local prices are influenced by international gold trends, currency movements and domestic trading conditions.
Lahore, Karachi Gold Rates
Separate market quotations from Lahore showed differences across gold categories. The price of a gold piece was reported at Rs428,500, while another quoted rate stood at Rs427,500.
Pathoor gold was listed at Rs423,000 and Rs421,000. Meanwhile, the reported price of 22-karat gold reached Rs395,574, while 21-karat gold was quoted at Rs377,594.
In Karachi, the reported gold selling rate stood at Rs432,500.
Gold was not the only precious metal to lose ground. Silver prices in Pakistan also moved lower, falling by Rs121 per tola to Rs6,086, according to the supplied figures.
In Lahore, 999.0 Tezabi silver was quoted at Rs6,050, while a one-kilogram silver bar was listed at Rs6,200. The reported price of a 10-tola silver piece stood at Rs5,250.
The $30 drop in international gold prices to $4,090 per ounce coincided with the reduction in Pakistan’s local gold rates. Global bullion movements remain an important influence on domestic prices, although exchange-rate changes and local market factors can also affect the final rates.
With both gold and silver registering declines, buyers and traders will be watching closely for further movements in the international market and their potential impact on local prices.