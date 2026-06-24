Banks to remain closed on July 1 as New Fiscal Year begins

ISLAMABAD – Customers planning to visit banks on July 1 will need to make alternative arrangements, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced nationwide bank holiday to mark the start of the new fiscal year.

The central bank confirmed that it will remain closed for public dealings on July 1, 2026. Consequently, all commercial banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) across the country will also suspend customer-facing services for the day.

The announcement means that branch-based transactions and public banking operations will not be available on the designated holiday, potentially affecting customers who rely on in-person banking services at the beginning of the month.

However, the closure will not bring banking operations to a complete halt. The SBP clarified that employees of banks, DFIs, and MFBs will report to work as usual and continue internal activities, including financial closing, reconciliation, and other administrative tasks associated with the commencement of the new fiscal year.

The annual bank holiday is observed each year to facilitate institutions in completing year-end accounting and operational formalities, ensuring a smooth transition into the new fiscal cycle.

Customers are advised to plan their banking needs in advance and utilize digital banking channels where available during the holiday period.