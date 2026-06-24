LIVEN Pharma joins hands with Chinese Giant TOFFLON to advance Pakistan’s Biotech ambitions

KARACHI – LIVEN Pharma Limited signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s TOFFLON Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd., a globally recognized provider of pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing technologies, to address real structural gaps in Pakistan’s pharma tech, biologics, and localization.

The agreement, signed in Shanghai during the CPHI exhibition, shows LIVEN Pharma’s ambitions to accelerate its transformation into a fully integrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology company under its Vision 2030 strategy.

TOFFLON, known for designing and supplying pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and aseptic processing facilities worldwide, was represented by Senior Vice President Michael Chang, while LIVEN Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer Kaashif Hussain, signed on behalf of the Pakistani company.

The collaboration is aimed at exploring opportunities in advanced pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing technologies, with a particular focus on strengthening local production capabilities and developing modern pharmaceutical infrastructure in Pakistan.

LIVEN Pharma termed this development a milestone, saying it may be the first Pakistani pharmaceutical company to secure the formal willingness of a major Chinese pharmaceutical technology group to pursue strategic industrial cooperation and potential investment in the country’s pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing sector.

The company believes the partnership could pave the way for the localization of advanced drug and biotechnology production, improve Pakistan’s export competitiveness, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and reduce dependence on imported high-value biological products.

The announcement comes at a time when Pakistan is seeking to expand domestic manufacturing capacity in critical healthcare sectors and reduce reliance on foreign supplies for sophisticated pharmaceutical products.

However, LIVEN Pharma cautioned investors that the MoU is only a framework agreement and does not represent a binding commercial commitment. Any future investments, projects, capital deployments, or definitive agreements will be subject to technical feasibility studies, commercial negotiations, regulatory clearances, corporate approvals, and the signing of formal contracts.

The agreement shows growing interest from international technology players in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector and also speaks of LIVEN Pharma’s long-term ambitions to position itself at the forefront of the country’s emerging biotechnology industry.