Man suspect in Muntaha rape-murder case killed in Sargodha encounter

SARGODHA – The main suspect accused in the alleged rape and murder case of eight-year-old girl Muntaha in Sargodha has been killed in an encounter.

According to Sargodha Police, a Crime Investigation Department team was taking suspect Arslan into custody to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime when armed individuals attacked the police party in the Jhal Chakian area.

Police said the attackers opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides. During the incident, Arslan was allegedly hit by bullets fired by his own accomplices and died at the scene, while the other suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Police have formed special teams to track and arrest the fleeing individuals.

Earlier, police had arrested six suspects in connection with the case following an investigation led by a six-member team formed on the instructions of Sargodha District Police Officer Sohaib Ashraf. Those arrested included the main suspect, a shop owner, his son and other alleged suspects.

Investigators also obtained CCTV footage showing the child entering a shop, but the footage reportedly does not show her coming out afterward.

During the initial investigation, police also looked into a possible personal dispute angle, after reports that the victim’s father had an argument with the shop owner days before the incident and had allegedly received threats.

The child’s post-mortem examination has been completed, but doctors said the final medical report would take additional time. The report is expected to provide further details about the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Muntaha was laid to rest in a local cemetery after her funeral prayer. A large number of residents and relatives attended the funeral, where the grieving family and community members demanded strict punishment for all those responsible and called for justice.