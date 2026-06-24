Pakistan wins Global Market Confidence as Barclays reverses debt downgrade

KARACHI – Another boost for Pakistan’s economic landscape as Barclays upgraded the country’s sovereign debt to “Overweight.” The move reflects rising confidence in Pakistan’s fiscal stability, external resilience, and prospects for further economic improvement, offering a strong endorsement from one of the world’s leading financial institutions.

British banking giant reversed the downgrade issued just a month earlier, signaling growing optimism among international investors. Finance Minister’s aide Khurram Shehzad said British bank cited improving oil market dynamics and Pakistan’s strengthening economic fundamentals as key factors behind its revised outlook.

𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 Key Takeaways:

– Upgrades Pakistan sovereign debt to Overweight

– Cites stronger external and fiscal position

– Highlights strategic importance linking the Middle East and Central Asia

– Sees potential for… pic.twitter.com/c29fSVaVtS — Khurram Schehzad (@kschehzad) June 24, 2026

Pakistan maintained macroeconomic stability through an improved fiscal position, steadier external accounts, relatively stable foreign exchange reserves, and a more balanced inflation-growth trajectory. The report highlighted that the country’s external sector has remained remarkably resilient despite ongoing global economic uncertainties.

“The resilience of Pakistan’s external position cannot be ignored,” Barclays analysts wrote, arguing that the country’s economic buffers are becoming increasingly difficult for investors to overlook.

The bank also pointed to Pakistan’s continued access to multilateral and bilateral financing support, emphasizing that its strategic geopolitical importance at the crossroads of Central Asia and the Middle East remains a key advantage. Analysts suggested this position could provide additional economic tailwinds as regional dynamics evolve.

Barclays recommended investors buy Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds maturing in 2031, 2036, and 2051, along with the 2031 bond issued by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). At the same time, it advised selling Pakistan’s five-year credit default swaps, a move that indicates declining concerns about sovereign risk.

While major credit rating agencies have yet to upgrade Pakistan’s ratings, Barclays believes positive reviews could emerge during the second half of 2026 if current economic trends remain intact.

The upgrade carries particular significance because it comes from one of the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, Barclays operates across consumer banking, corporate banking, wealth management, investment banking, and US consumer finance, with its research closely followed by global investors.

Under Barclays’ research framework, an “Overweight” rating signals expectations that an asset will outperform comparable investments over the next 12 months. The move therefore, suggests that the bank now sees stronger return potential in Pakistan’s debt instruments than it did only weeks ago.