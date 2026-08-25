Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi allowed to meet him at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD – Noreen Niazi, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, has been granted permission to meet him at Adiala Jail.

Following the approval, Niazi left for the Rawalpindi prison in a vehicle belonging to another of Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan.

The meeting comes as access to Imran Khan remains subject to restrictions amid his continued incarceration in connection with multiple legal cases.

Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has remained in jail for an extended period while facing several cases. His family and PTI have repeatedly sought permission for meetings with him and raised concerns over restrictions on his access to family members and legal counsel.

Khan’s sisters, including Aleema Khan and Noreen Niazi, have frequently sought meetings with him and spoken about issues concerning his legal proceedings and prison conditions.

Meanwhile, PTI on Tuesday refiled a contempt of court petition over the hospital transfer of its founder after addressing an objection raised by the Supreme Court Registrar’s Office.

The petition, filed by Khan’s sister Uzma Khan, had initially been returned after the Registrar’s Office objected that the petition did not include a list of allegations against the respondents accused of contempt.