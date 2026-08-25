Pm Shehbaz To Visit Kyrgyzstan On August 31 For Three Day Trip

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31 for a three-day visit, according to sources.

The prime minister will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State summit on August 31 and September 1.

During the SCO summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to share the stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other world leaders.

According to sources, the prime minister will also undertake a bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan on September 2.

Following the conclusion of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Pakistan will assume the organisation’s rotating presidency for a one-year term for the first time.

Sources said Pakistan would host the SCO Council of Heads of State summit in Islamabad in 2027.