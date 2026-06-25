Karachi-based digital creator Zubair Rehman builds a multi-disciplinary presence across music and digital media

Zubair Rehman, a Karachi-born creative professional, is working across music production, digital marketing, and content creation as part of a growing online career that blends entertainment and entrepreneurship.

Born on 18 February 1997 in Karachi, Rehman developed an early interest in experimenting with creative ideas and exploring unconventional career paths. Colleagues and peers describe him as someone who preferred to try new approaches rather than follow a fixed direction, a tendency that later shaped his multifaceted work in the digital space.

He initially entered the music scene with releases such as “Zabi Beats,” “Friendzone,” and “Deepline,” which were first published on SoundCloud before being distributed across other streaming platforms. Over time, his focus expanded beyond music into broader digital work, including freelancing, graphic design, social media management, and video editing.

Rehman has also been active as a blogger and entrepreneur, building an online presence that spans multiple roles in the creative industry. Alongside his professional work, he has pursued interests in fitness, photography, and travel, and has expressed an appreciation for Urdu poetry, particularly the works of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He completed his education in commerce, including A Levels in Accounts and D.Com from Hope Commerce Degree College in Karachi.

Within his personal circle, he is often described as someone driven by curiosity and experimentation, traits that continue to define his evolving career in Pakistan’s digital creative landscape.