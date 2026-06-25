US Dollar, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 June 2026

Pakistani rupee witnessed no changes in latest interbank and open market exchange update, with major global currencies maintaining firm positions against the local currency.
On June 25, US Dollar recorded gains as it hovered at Rs278.95 for buying and Rs279.4 for selling, continuing its strong footing in the market. Euro stood at Rs318.55 buying and Rs322.17 selling, while UK Pound remained one of highest-valued currencies at Rs368.52 buying and Rs372.25 selling.
UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.9 (buying) and Rs76.75 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.3 and Rs74.95 respectively. The Omani Riyal stood significantly higher at Rs722.25 buying and Rs732.5 selling, followed by the Qatari Riyal at Rs75.04 and Rs75.95.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|278.95
|279.40
|Australian Dollar
|193.37
|196.95
|Bahrain Dinar
|737.16
|747.75
|Canadian Dollar
|197.52
|201.17
|China Yuan
|38.10
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|43.35
|43.75
|Euro
|318.55
|322.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.06
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|2.75
|3.05
|Japanese Yen
|1.71
|1.81
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|885.17
|895.90
|Malaysian Ringgit
|67.00
|67.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|157.64
|161.65
|Norwegian Krone
|27.97
|28.27
|Omani Riyal
|722.25
|732.50
|Qatari Riyal
|75.04
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|74.30
|74.95
|Singapore Dollar
|213.90
|217.64
|Swedish Krona
|30.25
|30.55
|Swiss Franc
|342.45
|346.20
|Thai Baht
|8.50
|8.75
|U.A.E. Dirham
|75.90
|76.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|368.52
|372.25
|US Dollar
|279.05
|279.30
Australian Dollar was traded at Rs193.37 (buying) and Rs196.95 (selling), Canadian Dollar at Rs197.52 and Rs201.17, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs213.9 and Rs217.64. The Swiss Franc stood at Rs342.45 buying and Rs346.2 selling, while the New Zealand Dollar was recorded at Rs157.64 and Rs161.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72