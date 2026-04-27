American Journalist Caitlin says she felt “deceived” after Islamabad Press Club Event turns Political

ISLAMABAD – An event at Islamabad’s National Press Club, attended by foreign journalists covering US–Iran talks, triggered controversy after concerns emerged that their presence and photographs were later used in a politically charged narrative.

Foreign journalists including New York Post reporter Caitlin Doornbos were invited at Press Club in capital where journalists Matiullah Jan and Asad Toor made political statements, certainly related to journalist’s dissent and those raising voices against state like Advocate Imaan Mazari.

The gathering, initially framed as an engagement with visiting international media covering diplomatic developments, reportedly included discussions on Pakistan’s media environment. However, after the event, Matiullah Jan and Toor delivered remarks in which they criticized the Pakistani government and raised concerns about press freedom and alleged restrictions on journalists in the country.

Critics of the event later accused the organizers of using the presence of foreign journalists to manipulate domestic political message. They argued that photographs and footage of the visiting reporters were circulated in a way that suggested implicit solidarity with the criticism being voiced, something the journalists themselves had not publicly endorsed.

The controversy intensified after Caitlin Doornbos responded on social media, saying despite her participation had been portrayed. She wrote that she felt “deceived and used,” as she attended in a professional capacity to understand the local media landscape, she did not anticipate her images being associated with a political statement.

Did anyone ask the foreign journalists whose photos are now associated with this how they felt about it? Personally, I feel deceived and used. I would have enjoyed learning more about the media landscape privately, but our images were blasted out in association with a political… https://t.co/lYZiI7TJ3L — Caitlin Doornbos (@CaitlinDoornbos) April 27, 2026

Doornbos further added: “Did anyone ask the foreign journalists whose photos are now associated with this how they felt about it? Personally, I feel deceived and used. I would have enjoyed learning more about the media landscape privately, but our images were blasted out in association with a political statement implying our solidarity in criticizing a foreign government in which we’re guests.”

Her remarks quickly gained traction online, fueling debate over journalistic ethics, consent in media representation, and the boundaries between professional engagement and political messaging.

Matiullah Jan and Asad Toor, both known for their critical reporting on governance and media freedoms in Pakistan, have faced backlash from some commentators who allege that the foreign journalists were not fully informed about how their participation would later be framed publicly. These critics argue that while Jan and Toor are entitled to their political views, involving visiting journalists in a way that could be interpreted as endorsement crosses ethical lines.

Some users however, maintain that the event was a legitimate discussion on press freedom and that the subsequent criticism misrepresents the intent behind the gathering.

The incident since sparked wider discussion within media circles about transparency in press engagements and the importance of ensuring that visiting journalists are not inadvertently drawn into domestic political disputes.