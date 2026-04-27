How many holidays are expected in May 2026 for Pakistanis?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are expected to enjoy an unusually large number of holidays in May, with reports suggesting anywhere between 11 to 19 days off during the month.

May 2026 is being described as a month that begins and ends with holidays, due to official public holidays, weekends, and the possible Eid-ul-Adha break combining to create extended vacations.

The month has gained significant attention among employees, students, and the business community, as the number of holidays appears much higher than usual, sparking public interest.

In some institutions, where Fridays are being observed as part of cost-saving measures, the total number of holidays may rise to 19. However, if Friday offs are excluded, the total number of holidays may drop to around 11. In many offices, Fridays are also being treated as work-from-home days, which is practically considered a holiday.

May will begin with a public holiday on May 1 (Friday) for Labour Day, followed by the weekend holidays on May 2 and 3, resulting in a three-day break at the start of the month.

The second week is also expected to bring a long weekend on May 8, 9, and 10, while similar breaks are expected in the third week (May 15–17) and the fourth week (May 22–24), giving people frequent three-day breaks throughout the month.

The biggest highlight of the month is expected to be Eid-ul-Adha holidays, likely falling in the last decade of May. The final date will depend on the sighting of the Dhu al-Hijjah moon, with a Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting expected on May 17. If the moon is sighted, Eid may be observed from May 27 to 29.

In that case, combined with the weekend, a longer holiday period could be formed. If the moon is not sighted and the month completes 30 days, Eid may fall from May 28 to 30, with an additional Sunday holiday on May 31. In both scenarios, people could enjoy 3 to 5 consecutive days off.

There is also speculation that if the government declares an additional holiday on May 25 (Monday), it could extend the break into a full week when combined with the weekend, creating one of the longest holiday periods in recent years.

Overall, May 2026 could see between 11 and 19 holidays, which would be a record-breaking situation if realized.

Experts say such an extended holiday period offers mental relief and family time for the public, but also raises concerns for economic activity. Business circles warn that prolonged holidays may affect productivity and cause financial losses in certain sectors.