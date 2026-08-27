Pakistan works with Regional Allies to defuse US-Iran Tensions, Foreign Office says

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan intensified its diplomatic push to cool down tensions between US and Iran, with Foreign Office saying coordination is underway with regional partners to break the military deadlock and bring the two sides back to dialogue.

MoFA spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan was making “sincere and concerted” diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions and promote peace and stability through negotiations. He said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Tehran on August 14 as part of Islamabad’s diplomatic initiative, with talks focusing on de-escalation, ending the military standoff and finding a negotiated solution to the conflict.

Andrabi said Dar remained in regular contact with regional counterparts to discuss both bilateral relations and the rapidly evolving regional situation.

Foreign Office spokesperson revealed that Dar held three telephone conversations with the Turkish foreign minister on August 17, 19 and 25, with the discussions centred on regional developments and the need to advance dialogue and diplomacy.

“Pakistan believes sustainable solutions to the current regional challenges can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy,” Andrabi said, reaffirming that Islamabad would continue its efforts for a peaceful resolution of disputes.

The diplomatic push gained further momentum with Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to Tehran on August 24. Andrabi said Pakistan had played a sincere role between Washington and Tehran and noted that the Iranian leadership had appreciated Islamabad’s efforts.

The development highlights Pakistan’s expanding diplomatic engagement as it seeks to help reduce tensions between the two countries and prevent further regional escalation.

Pakistan is preparing to assume the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for one year and will host the organisation’s summit next year. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend the SCO summit in Bishkek, where he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings.

PM is further expected to meet the leadership of Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of the summit. Foreign Office said Pakistan would continue using diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation to address emerging challenges and promote peace and stability across the region.