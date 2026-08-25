Pakistan, Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Regional Security, R4 Meeting in Phone Call

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Türkiye stepped up diplomatic coordination as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral ties and the rapidly evolving regional situation.

Foreign Office said the two foreign ministers exchanged views on Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral relations, regional developments and other matters of mutual interest during the call. The conversation comes as Islamabad and Ankara continue to maintain close diplomatic engagement on regional and international issues.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Regional Four (R4) foreign ministers as well as other forthcoming multilateral engagements.

Foreign Office said the talks provided an opportunity for the two ministers to coordinate their positions on issues of shared interest and strengthen cooperation at multilateral forums.

Dar and Fidan also agreed to remain in close contact, signalling continued high-level coordination between Pakistan and Türkiye in the days ahead.

Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have moved towards deeper strategic cooperation after signing a joint defence agreement in Makkah on August 7, 2026. The deal establishes a new framework for closer coordination among the three countries on security and defence matters.

One of the agreement’s most significant provisions is its mutual defence commitment. Under the arrangement, aggression against one member is to be considered aggression against all three, creating a collective security mechanism among the partners.

The agreement comes at a time of heightened security concerns and political uncertainty across the Middle East. Islamabad has maintained that the pact is defensive and is not directed against any particular country. The framework could also be expanded to include other countries in the future.