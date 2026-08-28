CDF Munir stresses fact-based thinking among youth in volatile word influenced by propaganda

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir interacted with a delegation of students from Harvard Business School representing multiple countries during their visit to Pakistan.

The interaction focused on regional and global developments, Pakistan’s security outlook, and efforts to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the importance of education, skill development, entrepreneurship and fact-based analysis among young people to enable them to make meaningful contributions in an increasingly volatile world influenced by social media and propaganda.

The Harvard Business School students shared their positive experiences during their ongoing visit to Pakistan. They particularly appreciated the openness and warmth of the Pakistani people and highlighted the country’s tremendous potential and opportunities.