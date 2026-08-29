TikToker risks Life by Jumping Into Lion Cage for Viral Video Content

Lahore Zoo’s security arrangements raised questions after TikToker reportedly jumped into a lion enclosure, with a viral video raising alarming questions about how he managed to enter a restricted area.

A clip surfaced online, showing TikToker crossing barrier and repeatedly ventured into restricted area near lion’s enclosure. The shocking footage triggered concerns over the safety of both visitors and animals, particularly the apparent failure of security staff to prevent the dangerous stunt.

لاہور چڑیا گھر میں ٹک ٹاکر کی خطرناک حرکت، شیر کے پنجرے میں جا گھسا pic.twitter.com/XmxsbUOUwB — The News Tribe (@thenewstribepk) August 28, 2026

The incident also puts zoo administration under pressure to explain how a visitor was able to breach restricted areas despite the obvious risks involved. Zoo administration said security arrangements were being strengthened and that the services of a new security company were being sought to improve protection for visitors and animals.

Lahore Zoo incident comes amid growing concern over dangerous stunts performed for social media views and viral content.

Earlier, a 26-year-old TikToker in Swat lost his life while recording a video after a pistol accidentally discharged. The deceased, identified as Abubakar, was a resident of Shaheenabad in Saidu Sharif, Swat. According to reports, Abubakar was shooting content for TikTok when the weapon accidentally went off, fatally injuring him.

Police reached the scene after receiving information about the incident and shifted his body to Central Hospital Saidu Sharif.