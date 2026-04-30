Punjab police employee arrested for raping daughter-in-law in Shahdara

LAHORE – An employee of the Punjab Police was arrested for allegedly raping his daughter in-law in Shahdara.

Authorities have registered a case on a complaint filed by the parents of the victim. The woman married the suspect’s son five years ago and is a mother of two daughters.

The accused, who was employed as clerical staff in the Special Branch, allegedly harassed the victim for an extended period.

The woman stated that the suspect threatened her, warning that if she reported the abuse, her father and brothers would face false legal cases.

Police officials confirmed that the accused has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.