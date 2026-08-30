8 killed, 3 injured in clash between two groups in Dadu

DADU – Eight people were killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire between two groups in the riverine area of Dadu.

According to police, a land dispute between the two communities led to a confrontation over the creation of a passage, following which both sides opened fire.

Police said eight people were killed and three others sustained injuries in the firing. The injured were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the firing incident in Goth Dano Chandio and expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives, conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The chief minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police and directed authorities to immediately bring the suspects to justice.

Murad Ali Shah said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.