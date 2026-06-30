Maryam Nawaz and PA speaker meet, ‘all differences resolved’

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has assured Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan that the issue involving the District Police Officer (DPO) of Kasur will be resolved in line with the speaker’s concerns, according to sources.

Sources said the chief minister directed that the matter be handled in a manner that upholds the dignity of Parliament. Maryam Nawaz also stated that any inappropriate behaviour by a government officer towards an elected public representative is unacceptable.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said lawmakers were elected to address the public’s problems and stressed that preserving the sanctity and dignity of Parliament remains his foremost priority.

According to sources, the meeting also discussed the Punjab Control of Habitual Offenders Bill 2026. The speaker informed the chief minister about reservations expressed by members of the provincial assembly and coalition partners regarding the proposed legislation.

Maryam Nawaz assured the speaker that the bill would be reviewed, reconsidered, and presented before the assembly again after necessary revisions. She added that the government would introduce further amendments to improve the proposed law before resubmitting it to the House.