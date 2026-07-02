PTI pulls out of Azad Kashmir Elections over ‘unfair Political Environment’

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced boycott of upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, saying it will not participate in the electoral process under the current circumstances.

The main opposition party immediately suspended all recommendations of its Parliamentary Board regarding the distribution of election tickets. PTI also confirmed that the issuance of party tickets and all election-related activities have been put on hold until further notice.

Calling the prevailing situation “extraordinary,” PTI said there would be no further progress on any stage of the election process from the party’s side. It urged that issues concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding and demanded a review of the election schedule.

The party further called for a free, fair, and level playing field for all political parties, maintaining that it would not become part of an electoral process unless a peaceful and transparent political environment is ensured.

Reaffirming its stance, PTI said its political struggle for the democratic rights of the people of Kashmir would continue despite its decision to stay out of the elections under the existing conditions.