Punjab University, University of Glasgow launch joint research initiative to promote inclusive academic culture

LAHORE – The University of the Punjab and the University of Glasgow have launched a new international research collaboration under the CIRCLE (Co-creating Inclusive Research Culture and Leadership Environments) project, aimed at strengthening inclusive research practices and academic leadership.

Supported by the Glasgow Centre for International Development (GCID) Small Grants Fund at the University of Glasgow, the initiative seeks to enhance institutional learning and promote sustainable research environments through structured international cooperation.

The project will bring together researchers and academic leaders from both institutions to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and develop innovative approaches to research culture and leadership development in higher education.

A joint Project Leadership Team will oversee the initiative, comprising Dr Kay Guccione, Head of Research Culture and Researcher Development at the University of Glasgow; Zain ul Abidin, CIRCLE Project Co-Lead; Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab; and Prof Dr Savera Mujib Shami, Chairperson, Department of Digital Media, University of the Punjab.

According to the institutions, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing research excellence through inclusive leadership, international partnership, and institutional learning. The project is expected to generate practical insights to strengthen research environments at universities.

The University of the Punjab acknowledged the support of the GCID Small Grants Fund and expressed hope for a productive and long-term academic partnership with the University of Glasgow.