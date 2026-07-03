Allama Nasir Madni suffers Heart Attack during Jumma Khutba

JAHANIAN – Islamic scholar and YouTuber Allama Nasir Madni suffered heart attack while delivering his sermon at Masjid Al-Bashir Ahl-e-Hadith on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly before the Friday prayer as the scholar was addressing worshippers from the mosque’s pulpit. According to eyewitnesses, Allama Nasir Madni suddenly complained of feeling unwell before collapsing in front of the congregation, leaving hundreds of worshippers shocked.

خبر ہے کہ ناصر مدنی صاحب کو نماز جمعہ کے خطبہ کے دوران ہارٹ اٹیک ہوا ہے،اللہ خیر کرے،صحت عطا کرے pic.twitter.com/iIMMMeWEQ3 — Pervaiz Sandhila (@chsandhilaa) July 3, 2026

Videos that have rapidly circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups appear to show the scholar reciting the Islamic declaration of faith (Kalima) moments before he fell. Witnesses at the mosque said he recited the Kalima twice and attempted to repeat it a third time but collapsed before completing the recitation.

Within seconds, worshippers rushed toward the pulpit to assist the scholar. Mosque officials and members of the congregation administered first aid before shifting him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Medical sources said that, due to the seriousness of his condition, doctors referred Allama Nasir Madni to a hospital in Multan for specialized care. No official details regarding his health have been released by either the hospital or his family.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed that DSP Jahanian Malik Abdul Majeed was present in the mosque when the incident took place and witnessed the emergency response.

The sudden collapse deeply affected those attending the Friday congregation. Many worshippers remained inside the mosque after the incident, praying for the scholar’s recovery while emergency arrangements were made to transport him safely to Multan.