CSS 2027 MPT, Registration and Written Exam announced by FPSC; full details here

ISLAMABAD – With thousands of candidates expected to compete for Pakistan’s top civil service positions, Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has unveiled the CSS 2027 examination timeline, marking the beginning of another competitive recruitment cycle.

A public notice issued by commission said CSS examination process will start with registrations for the MCQ-Based Preliminary Test (MPT), which remains a mandatory qualifying exam for all candidates wishing to appear in the written CSS examination. Online applications for the MPT will open on August 3, 2026, and close on August 20, 2026. The screening test is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2026, at examination centres across the country. Only candidates who successfully clear the MPT will be eligible to proceed to the written stage of the CSS examination.

FPSC has also confirmed that the official notification for the CSS 2027 written examination will be issued on November 8, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications between November 10 and November 25, 2026.

Candidates must send a printed copy of their application form along with all required academic certificates and supporting documents to the FPSC Headquarters. The deadline for submitting these documents is December 4, 2026.

The written examination for CSS 2027 is scheduled to commence on January 27, 2027, marking the start of the next phase in Pakistan’s competitive civil services recruitment process. The commission has advised aspirants to complete all application formalities within the prescribed deadlines and to regularly check the FPSC website for updates, the detailed syllabus, examination instructions, and any changes to the schedule.

For many graduates preparing for a career in Pakistan’s civil services, the announcement provides an early opportunity to plan their studies, complete the application process on time, and prepare for the mandatory screening test well before the written examination begins.