Petrol Shortage Alert as fuel supplies disrupted across Punjab

LAHORE – Fears of petrol shortage reported across Punjab, including Lahore, after fuel supplies were disrupted due to raids and stock inspections at major oil depots by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Customs.

The inspections delayed clearance and dispatch of oil tankers from key depots, interrupting the regular supply chain to petrol pumps across the province. As a result, several filling stations in Lahore and other cities reportedly failed to receive their scheduled fuel deliveries on Friday.

Petrol pump operators warned that dozens of stations in Lahore are now relying on limited fuel reserves that are expected to last only through the day, raising concerns over possible shortages if supplies are not restored quickly.

No oil tanker was dispatched from the Mahmood Kot and Ghatti oil depots throughout the day. Under normal operations, these two depots collectively dispatch more than 150 oil tankers daily, supplying petrol pumps across Punjab and other parts of the country. Industry officials further claimed that, as of Friday morning, not a single tanker from either depot had reached any petrol station, adding to concerns about the continuity of fuel supplies.

The situation has been compounded by expectations of a reduction in petrol prices. According to petrol pump sources, many station owners intentionally ordered smaller fuel quantities than usual, anticipating a drop in prices in the government’s latest fuel review and hoping to avoid purchasing higher-priced stock.

With deliveries disrupted and inventories running low, the risk of fuel shortages has increased in Lahore and several other districts of Punjab. Industry insiders warned that if tanker movement does not resume soon, motorists could face difficulties finding petrol at filling stations in the coming days.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the reported supply disruptions or addressed concerns about a potential fuel shortage. Meanwhile, consumers and petrol pump operators are closely watching developments as uncertainty over fuel availability continues.