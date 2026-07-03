PM Shehbaz arrives in Türkiye for Talks on Trade, Investment and Security

ISTANBUL – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Istanbul on Friday for a bilateral visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Upon his arrival at Atatürk Airport, the prime minister was received by Türkiye’s Minister of Trade, Prof. Dr. Ömer Bolat, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Dr. Yousaf Junaid, along with senior officials from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy.

وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف ترکیہ کے دوطرفہ دورے پر استنبول پہنچ گئے۔ استنبول کے اتاترک ایئر پورٹ پر ترکیہ کے وزیر تجارت پروفیسر ڈاکٹر عمر بولات، ترکیہ میں پاکستان کے سفیر ڈاکٹر یوسف جنید اور ترکیہ کے وزارت خارجہ اور سفارت خانے کے دیگر افسران نے وزیر اعظم کا استقبال کیا ۔ نائب… pic.twitter.com/1mrQeAWV7n — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 3, 2026

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are accompanying the prime minister during the visit.

During his stay, the premier will hold talks with President Erdoğan on the full spectrum of Pakistan–Türkiye bilateral relations. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, while the two leaders will also exchange views on regional peace and security.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address a business conference hosted by Pakistan in Istanbul. The event will showcase investment opportunities in Pakistan, highlighting Special Economic Zones (SEZs), energy, information technology, privatization, and other key sectors.

Top Turkish business leaders, investors, senior government officials, and other distinguished guests are expected to attend the conference, aimed at promoting stronger economic and commercial ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.