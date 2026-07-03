PM Shehbaz departs for Turkiye after attending Ayatollah Khamenei’s condolence ceremony

TEHRAN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed Tehran for an official visit to Turkiye after attending the condolence ceremony held in memory of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The prime minister led Pakistan’s high-level delegation at the ceremony, which included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir and other members of the delegation offered prayers for the late Iranian leader.

Paying tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei, the prime minister said the late supreme leader guided the Iranian nation with vision, wisdom and foresight for several decades.