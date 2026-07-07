Relief for Depositors as State Bank revises Minimum Profit Rules

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) made amendments to minimum profit framework for bank deposits, limiting mandatory minimum profit protection to individual account holders while opening new investment avenues for corporate and institutional investors.

Under the revised regulations, effective August 1, 2026, banks will be required to pay the prescribed minimum profit only on individual accounts maintaining an average monthly balance of up to Rs10 million. The central bank said the reforms are aimed at expanding investment opportunities, improving market efficiency, and offering enhanced financial solutions for both retail and corporate investors.

In another key development, the central bank relaxed investment rules for corporate and institutional investors by allowing them to invest directly in government securities.

To facilitate the new framework, the central bank has also launched Nivesht Pak, a digital investment platform that will enable individuals and businesses to invest securely in Treasury Bills (T-Bills), Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), and other government securities.

According to the SBP, the latest amendments are intended to strengthen Pakistan’s investment ecosystem while ensuring greater accessibility to government-backed investment products. The central bank clarified that, apart from these revisions, all other existing banking regulations and directives will remain unchanged. The new regulations will come into force nationwide on August 1, 2026.