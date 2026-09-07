President, PM praise PAF’s sacrifices, battlefield performance on Air Force Day

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its outstanding performance throughout its professional history.

In their separate messages on Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today (Monday) they said that the nation is proud that Pakistan Air Force has amply displayed its capability, professional prowess and dominance in aerial conflicts over decades.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan Air Force in synergy with sister services played a decisive role in Marka-e-Haq and inflicted a crushing punch on the adversary, which stunned the entire world.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in September 1965, the passion and resolve of Pakistan Air Force aviators to safeguard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan duly rendered them victorious in the vastness of skies.

He said they laid down their precious lives for the defence of the motherland. It is certainly a national honour to pay glowing tributes to Shuhada for their supreme sacrifices.

In the same vein, last year in May 2025, when the aggressor once again challenged a peace-loving country, Pakistan Air Force, in perfect synergy with Sister Services, defeated the adversary during Marka-e-Haq on the strength of bold leadership, tactical brilliance of combat crew, excellent planning and well-orchestrated employment of Multi-Domain Warfare Capabilities acquired in recent years through a comprehensive strategy of modernization and indigenization. The nation is proud that Pakistan Air Force once again upheld the glorious legacy of fighting the outnumbered, which has always been its hallmark!

“On this special day, I wish continued professional success and progress to Pakistan Air Force. I am sure, as always, Pakistan Air Force will rise to any possible occasion to defend sovereignty and aerial frontiers of Pakistan.”