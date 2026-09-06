Pakistan condemns demolition of century-old mosque in India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the demolition of a century-old mosque in India’s Uttar Pradesh, calling the incident a “reprehensible act” targeting a historic Islamic place of worship.

In a statement responding to media queries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan said the demolition was part of what Pakistan described as a wider campaign driven by “Islamophobia and Hindutva” to erase Islamic heritage and history.

Indian media reported that authorities in Uttar Pradesh demolished the mosque in an early-morning operation on September 5, with a heavy police contingent deployed at the site.

🔊PR No.2️⃣3️⃣7️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Statement by the Spokesperson 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/c7WJAPwPkg — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 6, 2026

The spokesperson said the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 continued to stand as a symbol of what Pakistan considers an ideology rooted in religious intolerance, discrimination and hatred.

Pakistan urged the international community to take immediate notice of what it described as the systematic targeting of Muslims by Indian authorities, as well as the alleged destruction and desecration of Muslim places of worship.

The Foreign Office also called for accountability of those responsible, saying such actions undermine fundamental religious freedoms and threaten the cultural heritage of minorities, particularly Muslims.