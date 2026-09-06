Five killed as passenger coach overturns in Sindh’s Kandhkot

KANDHKOT –At least five people were killed when a passenger coach overturned in Kandhkot, an area of interior Sindh.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred near Saifal, reportedly due to overspeeding. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the coach to overturn and killing five people at the scene. Several others were also reported injured.

Police reached the site after receiving information about the accident and said the coach was carrying members of a Tablighi Jamaat from Thul to Lahore.

Following the accident, the bodies of those killed and the injured were shifted to hospitals. The identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained.

Rescue officials said darkness was making the rescue operation difficult. Emergency measures were also imposed at the relevant hospitals following the incident.