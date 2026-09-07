Pakistan rejects India’s baseless assertions regarding status of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday categorically rejects India’s baseless assertions regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir which are contrary to internationally recognized facts.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan, responded to media queries regarding the statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs on the map of disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

India’s unilateral actions and continued illegal occupation cannot alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest unresolved, internationally recognized disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

The relevant UN resolutions stipulate that its final disposition must be made in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people, expressed through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.

The official United Nations maps, which depict Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory, remain the only cartographic representation of its current legal status. India’s so-called official maps and unilateral claims of sovereignty have no bearing on the status of the disputed territory.

Pakistan urges the international community to ensure that India immediately stops human rights violations in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kahsmir, and fulfils its commitment towards the realisation of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions.