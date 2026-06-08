When will Pakistan present Budget 2026-27?

ISLAMABAD – The previously announced date for the federal budget 2026–27 may be changed again, with consultations underway to revise the schedule.

According to report, the budget, initially expected to be presented on June 10, is now being considered for presentation on June 12. A final decision regarding the change in date is expected today or tomorrow.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while speaking informally to journalists in Parliament, said that budget-related matters are still being finalized and discussions are ongoing.

He noted that due to the extremely limited timeframe and the upcoming month of Muharram, the government is reviewing how arrangements can be managed effectively within the available schedule.

Ahsan Iqbal further stated that adjustments often continue even after the budget is presented, adding that it is too early to confirm whether the dates will be changed or what final decision will be taken.