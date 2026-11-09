Punjab Schools to close Early for Winter Vacations amid Smog Emergency?

LAHORE – Students and parents across Punjab have been left wondering whether schools will shut down ahead of schedule as worsening smog fuels widespread speculation about early winter vacations.

The hazardous air pollution gripped several cities of Punjab, especially Lahore where AQI soars to over 400, and social media is flooded with claims that educational institutions could be ordered to close in the coming days.

Punjab government however has not issued any official notification announcing early winter holidays or smog-related school closures, putting the authenticity of circulating reports into question. The speculation comes as air pollution continues to raise serious health concerns, particularly for schoolchildren who travel daily through smog-covered streets and spend considerable time outdoors.

Punjab Winter Vacations Update

Despite growing rumours, educational institutions across Punjab have not been ordered to close early because of smog. Reports suggesting that winter holidays have been brought forward remain unconfirmed so far, while provincial authorities have yet to announce any change to the academic calendar.

The situation also prompted parents and concerned citizens to demand immediate action, with many calling for temporary school closures in cities experiencing dangerously high pollution levels.

Such demands are not unprecedented. During previous smog emergencies, authorities temporarily suspended educational activities in Lahore, Multan and other affected areas to limit children’s exposure to polluted air. However, no similar decision has been announced for the current smog situation, and there is no official indication that early winter vacations are imminent.

Smog Crisis

While speculation over school holidays continues, air quality readings paint a worrying picture of pollution across Punjab. Multan emerged as the country’s most polluted city, recording an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 437, placing it firmly in the hazardous category.

At such pollution levels, the air poses serious health risks, particularly to children, elderly individuals and people suffering from respiratory illnesses. Raiwind, situated on the outskirts of Lahore, is second most polluted site, Lahore ranked eighth in Pakistan’s real-time air quality rankings, while Peshawar occupied the tenth position.

Amid mounting concerns, the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has stepped up its province-wide campaign to tackle smog and reduce pollution. Authorities have deployed anti-smog guns and specialised water-mist spraying vehicles across urban road networks spanning thousands of kilometres.

Punjab winter holidays are expected to start from December 21. Although social media claims suggest that schools could close earlier this year, no revised winter vacation schedule has been officially announced in the information available.