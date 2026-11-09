Tiktoker Noor Butt Arrested For Dangerous Car Drifting In Lahore

LAHORE – A reckless driving stunt on Lahore’s busiest roads landed TikToker Noor Butt in police custody after she allegedly turned the city’s Central Business District (CBD) into a dangerous drifting zone, putting other motorists and pedestrians at risk.

What appeared to be thrilling display of driving skills quickly turned into a police chase, ending with the social media influencer’s arrest near Kalma Chowk and the registration of a criminal case against her.

لاہور میں کار ڈرفٹنگ کرنے والی خاتون ڈرائیور بھی منظر عام پر آ گئی، خاتون ڈرائیور سی بی ڈی روڈ پر ڈرفٹنگ کرتے ہوئے فرار ہوئی۔ گرفتار خاتون ڈرائیور معروف ٹک ٹاکر نور بٹ ہے، ذرائع

#nptv #nptvdigital #noorbutt #drifting #police #tiktoker https://t.co/VFPdveXwgH — NPTV Digital (@NptvDigital) November 9, 2026

A female driver was reportedly seen performing repeated car drifting manoeuvres and driving at dangerously high speeds on public roads. The driver allegedly demonstrated extreme negligence, repeatedly swerving and drifting her vehicle in a manner that threatened the safety of commuters, pedestrians and other road users.

The dangerous driving immediately caught the attention of traffic police personnel, who moved to intercept the vehicle before the situation could escalate into a potentially serious accident.

Traffic wardens reportedly pursued the vehicle through the CBD area before successfully intercepting it near Kalma Chowk. The woman behind the wheel was taken into custody and subsequently identified as Noor Butt, a well-known TikToker and social media personality.

After the arrest, police initiated formal legal proceedings against Noor Butt at Naseerabad Police Station. A case has been registered on the written complaint of Senior Traffic Warden Sajid Khalil, who reported the alleged traffic violations. The female driver is accused of engaging in dangerous car drifting, excessive speeding and reckless manoeuvres that created a serious threat to public safety.

The incident also raised questions about potential consequences of performing high-risk driving stunts on public roads, where even a momentary loss of vehicle control can result in a serious collision.

Lahore Traffic Police made it clear that reckless driving and dangerous vehicle stunts would not be tolerated anywhere in the city. Officials warned that individuals involved in overspeeding, illegal drifting and other hazardous driving activities would face immediate legal consequences.