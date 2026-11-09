Israeli Firm under fire over Secret Surveillance on Starlink Users through Online Ads

LONDON – Another digital surveillance controversy emerged around Elon Musk’s Starlink as cybersecurity researchers uncovered suspicious ads activities linked to Israeli technology company, raising fears that satellite internet users in more than 100 countries could have been secretly tracked and monitored.

The revelations triggered serious concerns about online privacy and data security, particularly in conflict-hit regions where Starlink provides vital internet connectivity despite government restrictions and damaged telecommunications infrastructure.

Israeli digital advertising company Discover-Tech, which emerged as one of the most aggressive bidders for advertisements targeting Starlink users worldwide.

Cybersecurity researchers at TrendAI identified unusual bidding patterns suggesting that the company was particularly interested in reaching satellite internet users across more than 100 countries, including several regions experiencing armed conflict and political instability.

What alarmed investigators was the possibility that these advertising activities were not solely intended to promote commercial products but could potentially have been used to collect sensitive information about internet users. The suspected operation exploited vulnerabilities within the global digital advertising system, where automated auctions take place whenever users visit websites or open certain applications.

During these transactions, tech information about users, including device, internet connection details and other identifying signals, may become accessible to participating advertising companies.

Experts warn that collecting and combining such information over time could allow surveillance operators to monitor online behaviour, identify individuals and estimate their geographical locations without their knowledge. The findings raised particularly serious concerns in countries where Starlink services are banned or operate under strict restrictions.

Conflict-affected regions, including Syria, Libya, Yemen and Sudan, have emerged as especially sensitive locations because satellite internet connections can be used by journalists, humanitarian workers, activists and civilians attempting to communicate despite security threats.

The possibility of identifying users or tracking their locations could expose vulnerable individuals to serious risks. Further investigations involving cybersecurity organisations Citizen Lab and Confiant uncovered additional concerns about the potential misuse of digital advertising networks for surveillance activities.

Researchers identified possible connections between Discover-Tech’s advertising infrastructure and techniques that could facilitate the delivery of spyware to targeted devices. One alarming aspect involved possibility of malicious software being delivered through advertising mechanisms without requiring users to click on suspicious links or advertisements.

Investigators have not established that every targeted Starlink user was successfully monitored or that spyware was installed on their devices. The controversy intensified after major technology companies took action against the Israeli advertising firm.

Google, Comcast and other companies reportedly removed Discover-Tech from their advertising platforms following the emergence of findings concerning its activities. The investigations also raised questions about whether advertising networks could be exploited to identify individuals working in sensitive sectors, including government institutions, technology companies and international organisations.

The developments have prompted wider debate about the security of internet services that operate beyond traditional telecommunications infrastructure. Meanwhile, the controversy has also attracted attention in Pakistan, where Starlink has yet to begin commercial operations.

Online users speculated that concerns surrounding alleged surveillance activities might be among the factors contributing to the delay in Starlink’s launch in Pakistan. There is no verified evidence connecting the Israeli firm’s reported activities with Starlink’s regulatory or commercial difficulties in the country.

Starlink continues to expand its global presence, providing high-speed satellite internet in regions where conventional broadband networks are unavailable, unreliable or disrupted by conflict. While the technology transformed connectivity in remote and crisis-affected areas, the latest findings suggest that satellite internet users may still face privacy risks through the websites, applications and advertising platforms they access.

Cybersecurity specialists warn that sophisticated tracking techniques can potentially operate behind seemingly ordinary online advertisements, allowing sensitive information to be collected without users being aware of the process.