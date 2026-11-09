Sharjah allocates AED 4.5m to buy book titles for libraries

SHARJAH – Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi has directed the allocation of AED 4.5 million to buy new titles for the emirate’s public and government libraries from publishers taking part in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair.

The grant is intended to update library collections across languages and disciplines, widen access to new publications for students and researchers, and support participating publishers through book purchases.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the grant would help libraries refresh their collections with books from different cultures while providing direct support to publishers.

The fair runs from Nov 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah. It brings together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, with more than 1.7 million titles on display.

Held under the theme “Made of Stories”, this year’s edition features more than 1,500 events and draws 106 writers and artists from 25 countries. Oman is also taking part.