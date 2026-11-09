Pakistan 281/5 on Day 1 of Pindi Test as debutants shine against Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan made confident start to Test series against Sri Lanka on Monday, reaching 281 for five on the opening day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with captain Babar Azam and two debutants striking impressive half-centuries.

Despite losing five wickets, the hosts remained firmly in contention for a substantial first-innings total, thanks to valuable contributions from the top and middle order. Saud Shakeel stood unbeaten on 57 when bad light brought proceedings to an early close.

The opening Test also marked a new chapter for Pakistan cricket, with four youngsters — Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Taha, Arafat Minhas and Saqib Khan, getting their maiden Test caps.

Lankan skipper Mendis won the toss and chose to field first, hoping his pace attack would exploit the grass-covered Rawalpindi surface. However, Pakistan’s opening pair had other plans.

Azaan Awais and debutant Tayyab Arif frustrated the visiting bowlers with an 86-run opening partnership, giving the hosts the start they needed. While Awais adopted a relatively measured approach, Arif showed no signs of nerves despite playing his first Test.

The young right-hander attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers confidently, racing to 57 off just 51 deliveries, an innings decorated with nine fours and a six. Awais departed for 30 after being caught off Milan Rathnayake, before Pakistan suffered another setback at 90.

The loss of two wickets in quick succession briefly brought Sri Lanka back into the contest, but Babar Azam ensured the visitors could not capitalize on their breakthrough.

With Pakistan needing stability, captain Babar Azam stepped forward and began rebuilding the innings alongside another debutant, Muhammad Taha. Babar looked comfortable at the crease, combining attractive stroke play with sensible shot selection as he kept the scoreboard moving. Pakistani skipper completed his half-century from 58 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries. However, his stay ended at 50 when Milan Rathnayake dismissed him with Pakistan’s total at 159.

Although Babar could not convert his promising start into a bigger innings, his contribution helped Pakistan recover from the earlier wickets. Muhammad Taha, meanwhile, continued to demonstrate remarkable composure in his first Test appearance.

The youngster resisted Sri Lanka’s attempts to apply pressure and found reliable support in Saud Shakeel, with the pair adding 68 runs for the fourth wicket. Taha eventually reached his maiden Test half-century, producing an innings of 51 runs featuring six fours. His promising debut knock ended shortly after tea, with Pakistan losing their fourth wicket at 227.

After Taha’s dismissal, Saud Shakeel assumed responsibility for keeping Pakistan’s innings together. The left-handed batter played with patience and control, rotating the strike while punishing loose deliveries. Salman Ali Agha joined him in the middle, but the partnership failed to develop into a major stand.

Salman managed 16 before falling with the scoreboard reading 253, giving Sri Lanka their fifth breakthrough. Despite the setback, Shakeel continued to frustrate the visiting bowlers and completed a valuable half-century. He remained unbeaten on 57 as Pakistan reached 281 for five before deteriorating light forced the umpires to end play approximately 15 minutes earlier than scheduled.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Asitha Fernando taking two, while Dilshan Madushanka, Milan Rathnayake and Sonal Dinusha claimed one apiece, according to the reported scorecard.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the series opener was Pakistan’s decision to introduce four new players in the same Test. Tayyab Arif and Muhammad Taha made immediate impressions with the bat, both registering half-centuries on debut. Arafat Minhas and Saqib Khan also earned their first Test appearances, reflecting Pakistan’s willingness to give emerging players opportunities at the international level.

Pakistan’s playing XI features Azaan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Taha, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Ghazi Ghori, Arafat Minhas, Rizwanullah, Mohammad Abbas and Saqib Khan.

Sri Lanka entered the contest with an unusual bowling combination, leaving experienced spinner Prabath Jayasuriya out of the playing XI and relying on four specialist fast bowlers.

Mendis had justified the decision before the start of play, explaining that the grass on the pitch suggested early assistance for seamers. He believed the opening session would be decisive, particularly if Sri Lanka’s pacers could make early inroads.

Beyond the battle for the series, both teams have plenty riding on the outcome because of their positions in the ICC World Test Championship standings.