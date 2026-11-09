Twist in TV host Rabia Ahsan Case as her Brother withdraws Murder Complaint

RAWALPINDI – The mysterious shooting death of Pakistani TV host Rabia Ahsan takes another turn after her brother, who initially accused her husband of murder, takes U-Turn on his position, calling fatal incident as accidental shooting.

It brought fresh dimension to high-profile case, raising questions about how a firearm allegedly discovered among household clothes discharged and claimed the life of the television personality.

Rabia’s brother, Khurram, has now publicly said that his sister’s death was a tragic accident rather than a deliberate killing, even though the incident initially led to the registration of a murder case against her husband. Khurram said he was withdrawing his complaint, insisting that his brother-in-law, Ahsan, never intended to harm Rabia.

He also rejected reports of marital tensions, claiming the couple had enjoyed a peaceful relationship throughout their marriage.

The case initially occured as a suspected domestic murder after Rabia Ahsan was found dead from a gunshot wound at her residence in Rawalpindi. Her brother approached Saddar Bairuni Police Station, where a case was registered against her husband under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the original complaint, Khurram received a distressing telephone call from another sister, who informed him that Rabia had been shot by her husband. When he reached the house, he discovered his sister lying in blood. She had already succumbed to her injuries.

However, the family’s subsequent statements have presented a different account of the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting. Khurram has now stated that his initial murder allegation should not stand, describing the incident as an unforeseen tragedy.

One of key developments in investigation came from domestic employee who was present at the residence when the incident occurred. According to the worker’s account provided to police, the family was engaged in a routine household activity, rearranging clothes ahead of winters.

A 30-bore pistol was allegedly found among the clothes. The employee claimed that Rabia’s husband picked up the weapon and began waving it in his hand when it suddenly discharged. The bullet struck Rabia, causing a fatal injury near neck.

Cops are now examining this statement alongside the available physical evidence to determine whether the gunshot was accidental.

‘No Marital Dispute’

The statements of Rabia Ahsan’s close relatives have added another layer to the case. According to police findings, Rabia and Ahsan had been married for approximately 14 years.

Her daughters, mother and sister reportedly told investigators that the couple enjoyed a stable relationship and that there had been no known domestic conflict. Rabia’s brother also maintained that there was no hostility, disagreement or ongoing dispute between the husband and wife. He further disclosed that Rabia, her mother, two daughters and a domestic employee were at the house when the incident occurred.

While the family’s revised account has shifted attention toward an accidental shooting, the medical and forensic evidence remains central to establishing what happened.

Rabia Ahsan’s preliminary postmortem examination revealed that the fatal bullet struck the lower portion of her neck from the front.

Investigators are awaiting forensic laboratory findings to reconstruct the shooting and determine whether the evidence supports the account provided by the domestic worker and family members.

Despite the brother’s decision to retract his murder allegation, the legal proceedings against Rabia’s husband, Ahsan Tahir, have not automatically ended.

Rawalpindi court granted police two days of physical remand for further investigation into the television anchor’s death. The development means investigators can continue questioning the suspect and examining the available evidence before determining the next course of action.